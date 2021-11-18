So how much turkeys do Americans eat on Thanksgiving? How long have turkeys lived? How long was the first Thanksgiving holiday? Was Jingle Bells meant for Christmas or Thanksgiving?
Trivia has always fascinated me and while looking for column topics, I came across bestlifeonline.com, which offered these Thanksgiving facts and more.
Americans eat 704 million pounds of turkey every Thanksgiving
According to the National Turkey Federation, around 44 million turkeys were served at Thanksgiving in the United States in 2017. That's compared to 22 million pounds at Christmas and 19 million at Easter. The average weight of each, meanwhile, was 16 pounds, which means we're gobbling up 704 million pounds of turkey across the country.
Turkeys were once primarily bred for their feathers, not their meat
Farmers bred turkeys in order to sell them for their meat. But, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, up until 1935, the birds were bred for their “beautifully colored plumage,” which features stunning striped patterns.
Turkeys hear certain sounds better than humans
When you think about animals with amazing hearing, dogs, elephants, bats, or owls likely come to mind, but probably not turkeys. It turns out, however, turkeys can actually hear far-off and low-frequency sounds better than humans, according to the National Wild Turkey Federation. "Hearing allows the bird to detect a threat if its eyes are occupied on finding food," retired regional biologist Bob Eriksen for the NWTF explains. "Wild turkeys have an uncanny ability to locate the source of a sound."
Turkeys lived around 10 million years ago
The woolly mammoth had its hey-day on Earth until about 10,500 years ago before eventually becoming extinct 4,000 years ago. While it's hard to imagine a turkey flying above a gigantic woolly mammoth, the birds have actually been around for a lot longer. In fact, turkeys have been on the scene for almost 10 million years, according to the University of Illinois.
Turkeys almost went extinct twice
While turkeys aren't currently an endangered species, there were two points in the past when we almost lost them completely. According to the Colorado Arts and Sciences Magazine, the California turkey went extinct about 10,000 to 12,000 years ago, likely due to climate change or overhunting, or a combination of the two. And when European settlers arrived in America, turkeys again found themselves as targets of prolific hunting. The birds were totally gone from Connecticut by 1813, disappeared from Vermont around 1842, and by the 1930s, turkeys were again growing dangerously close to extinction before efforts were taken to make sure they weren't wiped out.
“Jingle Bells” was originally a Thanksgiving song
"Jingle Bells," the classic Christmas song written by James Lord Pierpont in 1857, wasn't meant to be about Christmas. Originally titled "One Horse Open Sleigh," the ditty was meant to be sung on Thanksgiving. When it was reprinted in 1859, however, the name was changed to "Jingle Bells, or the One Horse Open Sleigh," and was prescribed for Christmas.
The first Thanksgiving lasted three days
The event commonly referred to as the first Thanksgiving was celebrated in October 1621. It was organized by Governor William Bradford of Plymouth, Massachusetts, to celebrate the recent immigrants' first successful corn harvest in the New World. While the meal lacked much of what is now common Thanksgiving fare—there's no record of turkey being served, for example—there were at least five deer carcasses present, and the event lasted a full three days.
More people travel to Orlando, Florida than anywhere else on Thanksgiving
According to estimates by AAA, over 55 million Americans traveled 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving in 2019. The most popular of these destinations—according to booking info—were Orlando, Florida, closely followed Anaheim, California, then New York City. No doubt, 2020 traffic patterns will look quite different as the pandemic has people sheltering in place, but these locations will likely be just as popular in 2021.
