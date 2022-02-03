I was one of the hundreds who had their laptop or phone on to the We Are Amery feed Thursday night for coverage of the Baldwin-Woodville and Amery wrestling dual.
Given it’s my job to report on these two teams, I knew this dual had a chance to be a good one, considering Amery was the No. 1 ranked team in Division 2 and Baldwin-Woodville was ranked No. 3.
I am far from a wrestling know-it-all or expert, but Baldwin-Woodville’s strength is in the lower weights and Amery is near unbeatable in the middle to upper weights.
It played out that way with a couple of meets deciding the outcome.
Us viewers also were in for a treat as we had the capable voice of Dave Ramberg on the call. It was one of the first times I heard Ramberg call wrestling and it was obvious it wasn’t his first time.
Ramberg along with the Amery guy (I missed his name, my fault) did a great job of stating the hows and whys each match occurred the way it did. I certainly appreciated that, so thank you.
Baldwin-Woodville escaped with the win and it’s a shame those two teams won’t likely wrestle again in a dual setting as it’s postseason play going forward.
However, a look at the WIAA sectional pairings shows the Warriors and the Blackhawks are in the same region which will take place Feb. 12 at St. Croix Central. Other teams scheduled to take place include Osceola, Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren, Somerset and St. Croix Central.
Let’s hope the sequel can be just as good as the first one.
$100K reasons to be happy
An interesting story came into my inbox last month. For those who don’t know, the University of Wisconsin volleyball team won the NCAA Division I Championship in December for the first time in school history.
Now, I know coaches get bonuses for the winning national championships. As a Minnesota Gopher fan that hasn’t happened a lot in my lifetime, but let’s move on.
How much was the issue, which we now know thanks to The Badger Project.
Kelly Sheffield received a bonus of nearly $109,000 on top of the winning the Big Ten Conference which was about $18,000.
When all said and done, his total earnings are almost a half-million.
A pretty good salary, but it isn’t even close to the top wage earner.
Football coach Paul Chryst will earn a salary of more than $5.25 million for this school yar. The story says 90% of his salary is being paid for by a nonprofit corporation funded by private donors.
Men’s basketball coach Greg Gard has a salary of $2.65 million with two cars and a family country club membership. Men’s hockey coach Tony Granato has a total salary of $600,000.
Don’t feel sorry for coaches when they lose when they make salaries like that.
This week in History
Eighteen years ago on Feb. 1, 2004, a Super Bowl was played between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers.
The game was close heading into the fourth quarter, but thanks to a Panther mistake, New England was able to drive down the field and kick the game winning field goal as time expired to win 32-29.
What most people will remember from this game however is the halftime show and the term ‘wardrobe malfunction’ entering our lexicon. Can’t believe that’s 18 years old.
