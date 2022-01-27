While the pandemic has caused lots of anger, desperation and frustration for most, there are a couple of good things to come out of it.
I know it’s minor, but five years ago, high schools giving the option to livestream its sporting events seemed like a foreign concept.
Yet, with zero and limited attendance for sporting events last year because of the pandemic, livestreaming the events rose in popularity and now it seems like it’s here to stay.
And why shouldn’t it be?
There’s been multiple Tuesdays, Thursdays and Friday nights this year in which I’ve gone back and forth between the Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central livestreams (those two schools have staff members which play-by-play and analysis of basketball games, which is always a plus) along with other Middle Border Conference schools those two teams are playing.
Special thanks should go to Altoona’s livestream because if it wasn’t for them, Baldwin-Woodville’s Sean Van Someren dunk in the Jan. 11 boys basketball game would have just been word-of-mouth. Video always makes it better.
It’s been an enjoyable season for viewers like me to livestream football, volleyball along with basketball and wrestling events. It’s going to be curious to see how the spring sports are going to be watched.
No more
This request is likely going to fall on deaf ears, but after what happened this weekend, it needs to be said.
When the Green Bay Packers have its next home playoff game, if a so-called ‘expert’ states the Packers have a homefield advantage because opposing teams are coming into the Wisconsin cold, their credentials should be taken away.
Yes, I’m a Viking fan, and yes, my team stunk this year.
But, how can it be called a homefield advantage in the playoffs when you are 7-7 in your last 14 home games?
Also, how much of an advantage is it when teams from warm weather states such as California and Florida come into the ‘frozen tundra of Lambeau Field’ in January the last two years and won?
Oh, the cold weather is getting to Aaron Rodgers because he’s getting older, I’ve heard. There’s no denying that. Yet, it was Rodgers’ 33rd game or something like that Saturday night playing in temperatures less than 40 degrees while it was San Francisco’s quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s first. One would think Rodgers would perform better in the cold conditions than he did Saturday if he’s so used to it.
Finally, does it say when the year the Packers won the Super Bowl, they won all three games on the road?
The so-called mystique of Lambeau Field in January is gone. It’s over. But, it will be uttered again until the end of the time.
Today in history
Notable historical events occurred Jan. 24.
Thurgood Marshall, civil rights activist and the first African American to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court died at the age of 84 in 1993. Marshall served on the Supreme Court from 1967-1991.
In 1989, Ted Bundy, who confessed to murdering 30 women, though many believe the number to be much higher, was executed at age 42.
Finally, in 1984, Steve Jobs introduced Apple’s revolutionary computer Macintosh, two days after the “1984” commercial aired before a national television audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.