In one of my last movie reviews, I talked about the current state of the film industry where the movie studios love to use properties that audiences are familiar with. What I didn’t talk about is that many times when a movie studio takes a familiar property, they want to reintroduce it to new audiences, so they do what is known as a reboot. It is very similar when you shut down your computer and then turn it back on to clear the memory and make it function more properly. The movie reboot, clears the characters, introduces new story lines, and is supposed to return the movie property into a new viable franchise. Unlike a computer reboot, movie reboots tend to be a lot messier and make people a lot madder.
This is the case with Terminator: Dark Fate. It is supposed to be the sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991). This is actually a good thing because most people agree the last three-terminator movies have been pretty awful. The Terminator franchise is based on a premise that a supercomputer tries taking over the world in the future and the human resistance is a constant thorn in its side. To help take care of the humans, the supercomputer sends robot assassins into the past to kill the future leaders of the resistance. The human resistance in turn sends backs a protector to help save the robot’s target. This has been the basic plot point for most of the movies in the Terminator franchise. The first two movies were very well done, and people have loved them. They loved the characters, the story plots and the action set pieces. So how do you reboot a movie franchise with such beloved and iconic movies? Well you don’t do what they did in Terminator: Dark Fate and mess with people’s love for these movies. I have seen a lot of back lash from other movie reviewers, as well as Twitter and YouTube. It is easy to see why within the opening credits of the movie. I think Hollywood need to learn that a reboot doesn’t mean that you gut the audience’s previous movie going experiences. So, if you loved the first two movies, you might really think about not going to watch this film as it might make you more than a little mad at where the filmmakers and writers go.
It is really sad that they didn’t honor the source material as much as they should have because, on its own merits Terminator: Dark Fate is a pretty good action movie. I was really happy that they brought back Linda Hamilton who plays Sarah Connor. The chemistry between her and Arnold Schwarzenegger was outstanding. Arnold was also pretty fun in this movie. I could also see James Cameron (the original creator) hand on the movie as well which I think added to the film’s appeal.
Overall, I give this movie a B (A Good Movie). This is one of the first times since I have written a movie review that the rating really depends on how you deal with the source material. If you loved Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day then this rating should be a C if not lower based on what happens in the movie. If you look at the movie on its merits only and don’t really care about the other movies in the franchise, then I think you will enjoy this film. The set action pieces are very well done and keep the tension up throughout the whole movie. Linda Hamilton and James Cameron return to the franchise is a welcome breath of fresh air. I think because of the action, the characters, and even the story this is probably one of the best Terminator movies in a long while. If you like science fiction or action movies then I would go see this one.
Terminator: Dark Fate is rated R for violence throughout, language and brief nudity. Tim Miller is the director while everybody in the world (David Goyer, Justin Rhodes and Bill Ray) wrote the screen play. This film stars Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mackenzie Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.