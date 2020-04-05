On April 7, residents of the 11-county area served by CVTC are asked to vote on a referendum authorizing the College to create and expand our facilities. We are asking residents to vote, “yes.” The facilities improvements would target programs that are in high demand and impact citizens across our region, including transportation, public safety, manufacturing, technology and community partnership.
The referendum would provide funding for three new education centers: transportation, emergency services and manufacturing. These centers would address the workforce shortages, allow for updated training and lab spaces, and provide state-of-the-art technology.
Finally, additional campus renovations and expansions would help to update current facilities to serve our growing student body, improve program offerings and spaces at regional campuses, create new spaces to ensure future success in modern industries, and keep buildings safe and secure.
The projected tax impact on property owners for all of these improvements and expansions is estimated to be just $13/year per $100,000 of property value.
The quality of life we enjoy in our district is directly related to the quality of education provided at CVTC. We ask that you support this referendum by voting “Yes” April 7.
