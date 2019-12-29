Over the last couple of years, since Disney bough the Star Wars franchise, Christmas means a new Star Wars movie. This year’s entry into the Star Wars mythos is Star Wars: Episode IX- The Rise of Skywalker which is the concluding movie to what George Lucas began in 1977 with Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope. J.J. Abrams, co-writer and director, had a tall order to bring a satisfying conclusion to the current trilogy but also had to have a fulfilling conclusion to the whole nine movie arc. Star Wars’ fans have been really divided over the last movie in the series Star Wars: Episode VIII- The Last Jedi because it felt like traditional characters that people have grown to love and understand were making decisions that seemed totally out of character for them. Some people applauded this new direction while others thought it was an attack on their childhood as well as current Star Wars canon. In some sense, J.J. Abrams was in a no-win situation.
No matter what the internet says, this film is not horrible. I feel the actors did an awesome job in this film. This is probably the closest I felt to the current trilogy cast of characters. For the first time I actually felt the main characters cared about each other and that they were friends. The visuals as always were top notch and John Williams’ soundtrack was spot on. Due to the strength of just these elements, I felt this film was better than many I had seen over this year.
What really brought the film down was the writing, more precisely the plot. Star Wars: Episode IX- The Rise of Skywalker shows us what happens when a trilogy does not have a road map agreed upon by all the directors and writers involved. Rian Johnson really wrote J.J. Abrams into a corner when Johnson went off in a completely different direction. This film felt like they were doing a lot of damage control from the last movie. Due to this damage control, they also created problems for the continuity of the previous movies. So, if you look at it through the lens of the whole nine-part movie series it is really, really bad. If you only look at the writing for this film, it feels rushed. The way that the writers laid this movie out it felt like the film should have been closer to 3-4 hours in length. Everything felt compressed and the story is not given time to breathe. I think this is the reason, that the final 30 minutes of this film instead of feeling like a wild and emotional ride was instead filled with boredom. The final action scenes have no build up and no tension, which makes for the worst ending I have ever seen for a Star Wars movie.
Overall, I would give this movie on its own a C+ (A little better than Average). However, if I would look at it in the context of the whole trilogy, I would give this film a D. Star Wars: Episode IX- The Rise of Skywalker lets the cat out of the bag in that Disney did not have a road map for this new trilogy. J.J. Abrams’ vision for this movie clashed with the director of the last movie, Rian Johnson which makes this film a hot mess. It feels more like a sequel to Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens than the to the last film. Due to this mass confusion over vision the film seems to be trying to forge new ground at the same time it is backtracking and correcting what happened in the past film. J. J. Abrams did his best to try to right the ship but instead unfortunately he throws a wrench not just into this trilogy but the previous two trilogies as well. I was really disappointed; this should have been the satisfying ending to the Skywalker set of Star Wars movies instead it was a train wreck which fans and critics will be talking about for a long time.
Star Wars: Episode IX- The Rise of Skywalker is rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action. It is directed by J.J. Abrams and written by J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio. Star Wars: Episode IX- The Rise of Skywalker stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac.
