Go see this movie! I don’t say that too often in my reviews because most of the movies I see are pitiful works of storytelling. Spider-Man: No Way Home, is a masterclass on how to do engaging storytelling, even in this season of Marvel fatigue. I am definitely tired of most of the story lines in the Marvel Universe and so when my son told me he really wanted to see this, I rolled my eyes and plugged my nose. However, the film won me, a non-Spider-Man fan, over because of its great writing.
Spider-Man: No Way Home according to IMDB starts when Spider-Man’s identity has been revealed. Peter, Spider-Man’s alter ego, asks Dr. Strange for some help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds begin to show up forcing Peter to truly understand what it means to be Spider-Man.
This film could have been easily been a mess of fan service and an incoherent plot. Screenwriting duo Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers have a lot of experience writing for the Spider-Man franchise as they had written the previous two films. They also had written one other movie in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) as well as the Lego Batman movie. Needless to say, their previous writing assignments have prepared them well for this movie. The reason, I am always quick to praise the screenwriters or criticize them, besides being one myself, is because their writing is the foundation of the movie. The actors and directors are important but audiences so overlook the screenwriters who give these other talented professionals the structure in which they can thrive and do their best work. Hands down, Spider-Man No Way Home is great storytelling, and it is refreshing to see a movie like this get green lit instead of so many films that doesn’t seem to really understand that story telling is more than just one interesting scene or one compelling character.
Because the screenplay is so well crafted the actors can just concentrate on their parts. The actors do not disappoint. Tom Holland who plays Peter Parker/ Spider-Man is the emotional heart and soul of this movie. He does a fantastic job of portraying Spider-Man. Personally, I love the character of Dr. Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. Like Tom Holland, he puts in a good performance. One of the things that I think helps to make these characters come more alive in our eyes is the fact we have gotten to walk with them in so many other films. We are not coming into the film totally cold. With saying that though, the movie is still friendly to non-fans like myself.
Overall, I would give this movie an A (An Excellent Movie). Go see this movie, even if you are not a big spiderman fan. I am having a lot of Marvel fatigue, but this film was really well done. Writing duo Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers have a good track record when it comes to writing good movies. Their devotion to writing a good script can be seen in the enthralling plot, attention-grabbing characters and thought-provoking themes. This film really showcases how important story is when creating the foundation for a blockbuster and well-liked movie. The screenwriters use just the right amount of fan service without alienating new comers to the franchise. They also exceeded my expectations going into this film as a screenwriter which is very rare for a movie. The actors do a lovely job of using all the wonderful material provided by our writing team and put in some pretty good performances. Tom Holland does a great job of playing Spider-man with a lot of heart and emotional undertones. Personally, I love Dr Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch and as always, I was not disappointed in his performance. I think it helps that we got to know these characters over several movies which helps to pay off several of the emotional arcs and relationships we see on screen. Great movie, go see it over this Christmas holiday, you will not be disappointed.
Spider-man: No Way Home is rated PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. The film was directed by Jon Watts. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are credited with the writing credits. Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.