I know this is going to sound funny at first, but Sonic the Hedgehog is probably the most controversial film that we have in 2020 so far. Back in May 2019, a trailer for the movie was released and it was universally panned. People were up in arms because of what this version of Sonic looked like. Gone was the familiar character model that people who have played the video games for years have grown up with. Instead Sonic was replaced by a creature that tried to look a little too real. Everybody hated it, I mean everybody which is really hard to do in today’s society where nobody agrees with anybody. Jeff Fowler the director took the criticism to heart and in a move, I haven’t seen in quite a while listened to the fans and changed the character model back to what people expected. So, did the change make a difference? Is this a good movie?
Actually, it is a pretty decent movie. Again, Sonic the Hedgehog is about the iconic video game character from Sega. In this particular movie he teams up with a small-town cop to foil the plans of an evil genius who wants to experiment on Sonic.
Fun fact for you, writing duo Josh Miller and Patrick Casey are from the Twin Cities. They do a pretty decent job of writing a script for a video game movie. This is not Oscar material by any stretch of the imagination, but they do a good job of putting together a workable story with believable main characters. Especially for a genre, video game movies, which tend to be horrible written and terribly acted, this was a pleasant surprise.
The visuals were as good as promised and they didn’t take me out of the movie. What really impressed me the most was Jim Carrey. Holy cow can this guy still act! As the main villain Dr. Ivo Robotnik, he really steals the show with his humor and his energy. Sonic himself and the cop played by James Marsden were also pretty good or at least sold their performances well.
One of the things I didn’t like about this movie was the role they gave Tika Sumpter who plays James Marsden’s wife in the movie. The writers don’t give her very much of a role and the conflict they set up in the movie for her and James characters is very weak at best. However, this shouldn’t ruin your enjoyment of everything else Sonic and Dr. Robotnik.
Just to be on the safe side I should remind folks that this is a video game movie, so if you don’t like Sonic the Hedgehog I wouldn’t go to the movie. If you are not a fan of video game movies in general, I would not go to this movie.
Overall, I would give this movie a B- (A Good Movie). For a video game movie, this one is pretty good. It felt like Miller and Casey did a good job of using elements that kids would like as well as keep their parents entertained.
I was impressed that this movie did not feel over top or was not underwhelming. The reason, I think the movie turned out so good was because of Jim Carrey’s performance. Holy cow it was like watching vintage Jim Carrey when he burst onto film, he is funny, engaging, and has a ton of energy. I am also happy to report the visuals which were very controversial have been fixed and I think that also helped to remind us that we are in a Sonic movie. If you are looking for a kids movie that gives you, the parent, a little nostalgia from playing Sonic video games give this movie a try. I even wouldn’t be mad if they made a sequel.
Sonic the Hedgehog is rated PG for action, some violence, rude humor and brief mild language. It was directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Patrick Casey and Josh Miller both who were raised in Minnesota. Sonic the Hedgehog stars Ben Schwartz, James Marsden and Jim Carrey
