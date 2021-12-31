I know I have said this before, but what a difference a week makes. Last week, I saw, Spider-Man: No Way Home, what I consider a masterclass on screenwriting. Its ability to use nostalgia as a way to enhance the story and come up with new themes that are just as compelling, is a rare gem in this modern era of Hollywood. Then Matrix Resurrections came out in theaters…let me just say there is no comparison. This is so bad; I wish the movie studios would compensate people for watching this kind of drivel. Matrix Resurrections is one of those films that make me think of a saying my mom told me,” If you can’t say anything nice don’t say anything at all.” However, Matrix Resurrections is so bad I would probably be held liable for not telling people about this joke of a film.
Matrix Resurrections according to IMDB (The Internet Movie Database) returns us to a world of two realities one, everyday life, the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to the follow the white rabbit once more.
Hollywood is not good at coming up with stories that help reboot previous franchises. The funny part in the movie is that they actually bring up the fact that Warner Brothers, the studio behind the movie, made them make this movie. So, was this Lana Wachowski sabotaging her own franchise, as she was one of the creators of the original Matrix trilogy? Or was it just that her and her writing team simply struck out? Either way the film sucks. The story is so lazy and so not the type of story we are used to seeing in the Matrix universe. They try to run a high concept plot where the movie is self-aware of itself and it utterly fails. There is zero tension in the stakes for this film which makes me as an audience member simply quit caring. The choices they make about characters is baffling. Again, this is a troubling trend I have been noticing in these reboots, is that the characters we know and love are acting in ways that are against the nature of the very characters themselves or they seem to have regressed from previous movies.
Matrix Resurrections also fails in a lot of different way beside the story. The actors looked like they were sleep walking through their performances; the action scenes were film poorly; the kung fu sequences were horribly choreographed; and the overall themes were lacking.
Overall, I would give this movie a D+ (A Below Average Movie). I am sick of Hollywood’s method to rebooting beloved movie franchises. The story is awful, simply awful. I don’t know what Lana Wachowski intent was in writing this screenplay. I know she had some help from a writing team, but I lay this mess and dull slop fest at her feet because she was one the creators of the original Matrix. There is a hint in the movie that Warner Brothers wanted to reboot the movie with or without her. So, did she create a product that was horrible so that there wouldn’t be another one done or was she that uninterested in the property anymore that she wrote a bad story? Either way this movie was bad. The things that the Matrix was known for such as good action scenes, pushing the limits of film making, great kung fu scenes, unique and attention-grabbing characters, and mind-bending themes are absent in this film. Instead, we are treated to a movie that is so bad that I will never watch it again because it so lazy in terms of storytelling. Don’t get me started on the acting performances. To be honest though, they didn’t have a lot to work with in the first place, but their performances felt more like people sleep walking their way through their roles. This is so disappointing on so many levels, do not go to this movie, and don’t even watch it when it comes out on cable. I was surprised this wasn’t released in January when movie studios release their stinkers for the year.
Matrix Resurrections is rated R for violence and some language. The film was directed by Lana Wachowski. Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell, and Aleksander Hemon are credited with this abysmal story. Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
