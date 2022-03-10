I believe if you ask 100 random people on the street, at the grocery store or a random sporting event, “What good comes out of social media (i.e., Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat)?” sharing gifs, memes, images, or pictures would be at or near the top of the list.
After that, there would be some hesitation, at least for me.
What occurred last week might be my No. 2 answer, but of course, it had to come from tragedy.
Longtime Somerset high school football coach Bruce Larson died Feb. 27 at the age of 58. To remember him, his family asked for stadium’s football lights to be lit up one last time in his honor March 4. They also asked for photos to have the hashtag #LightUpForLars on Twitter.
Being a curious person by nature, I scoured Twitter to see the response. It was impressive.
In no particular order, these teams responded: University of Wisconsin-Stout, Elk Mound, Superior, Riverdale, St. Croix Falls, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Spring Valley, Park Cottage Grove (Minnesota), Spooner, Clayton, Osceola, Northwestern, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Cumberland, Alma, River Valley, St. Thomas Academy (Minnesota), Kaukauna, University of Wisconsin-River Falls, St. Croix Central, Hudson, Prescott, Lawrence University, Plymouth, Oak Creek, Brillion, Altoona, Chisago Lakes, Ellsworth, Lodi, Winona State University (Minnesota), Centennial (Minnesota), Wisconsin Dells, River Falls, DeSoto, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Two Rivers, Stratford, Barron, Portage, New Richmond, Dickinson State.
I could go on, but a couple more stood out:
The Green Bay Packers lit Lambeau Field in honor of Larson along with Camp Randall Stadium at Wisconsin-Madison. Then came one of out of the blue: New Mexico State University.
New Mexico State’s football coach is Jerry Kill, who was head coach at the University of Minnesota from 2011-2015. According to its Twitter account, Kill and Larson grew to be friends during that time.
It was a wonderful way of bringing people together through a tragedy and maybe that will become my No. 1 answer if I’m ever asked that question again.
Sign of the times
As we are getting more situated in our new house, a rather strange development occurred.
The previous owners left us a couple of televisions, which we were glad to have of course. At the same time, in addition to the televisions we brought over, it left us with seven televisions for four people, a dog and a bunny (lest I forget the animals, of course).
There is a television in the master bedroom, the girls’ bedrooms, the upstairs living room and three televisions downstairs – a large projection style TV, with two televisions connected in a game room and the bathroom.
The last three televisions mentioned along with the master bedroom TV were left over from the previous owners. Once one sees them, you understand why they didn’t take them with them. Was the projection TV one of the features that intrigued us about the house? I’ll just say it wasn’t the only one.
Our oldest Lauren, is a freshman in high school and I couldn’t help but tell her this:
“I remember being a freshman in high school and only having one television in our house.” I got the look of you’re kidding me in response.
Will all seven televisions be on at the same time? I hope not. Will all of them be used at some point? I don’t think there’s any doubt the four of us will want to watch something different at the same time especially when Hannah, our youngest, will want to play Nintendo Switch.
