I love lists.
Always have. Can’t explain it. Maybe it’s the belief someone out there shares the same opinion as me (Nirvana’s “Smells like Teen Spirit” is the greatest song of the 1990s) or seeing something in paper or online or on TV that I’ve disagreed with 1000 percent (Dallas Cowboys is America’s team) that you feel compelled to let them know they are a complete idiot for thinking that.
But, isn’t that what makes it fun? Everyone can agree to disagree. The hope is everyone can respect everyone’s else thoughts and opinions. That may not happen, but hey, a fool can dream, right?
So, therefore, here are my favorite lists of everyday subjects. Feel free to agree, or more than likely, disagree.
Favorite TV shows (in no particular order):
SportsCenter from the 1900s -- when it was all about the highlights and not who could scream the loudest.
The West Wing -- it may not have been everyone’s favorite show from a political slant, but from an entertainment/dramatic point of view, the show got it right more often than it didn’t.
The Office – the Steve Carell era. Everyone would like to have a boss like Michael Scott.
Foods: Pepperoni pizza, Chicken or Steak fajita burrito from Chipotle, lasagna.
Least favorite foods: Corn on the cob, mushrooms, Spinach. Yeah, that’s right. I don’t like corn on the cob. Haven’t since when I was a kid and I’ll probably be saying that when I’m in my 70s as well.
Candy: Snickers, Reese’s Peanut Butter cups, Twix. Now a days, this topic could also be what your favorite ice cream topping is.
Professional athletes: Kirby Puckett, Joe Montana, Jack Nicklaus. All athletes that haven’t competed professionally in at least 20 years, but all athletes that I followed when I was a kid.
Places to visit: San Diego, California, DisneyWorld and New York City. How can anyone hate San Diego? It’s 70 degrees 12 months a year and your living by the Ocean. New York City is a place everyone should visit once.
Favorites places yet to visit: Washington D.C., Italy, Vancouver. Washington D.C., because it’s our capital. Vancouver because of the views.
Musical artists: Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, John Mellencamp. I did a quick search of Springsteen songs and in about 15 seconds, I found 11 of them I love: “Born in the USA,” “Brilliant Disguise,” “Dancing in the Dark,” “Glory Days,” “Human Touch,” “Hungry Heart,” “My Hometown,” “Streets of Philadelphia,” “Secret Garden,” “The Rising” and “Tunnel of Love.” I know there’s more.
Movies: Hoosiers, The Shawshank Redemption, Tin Cup. Most people will say “Caddyshack” if their favorite golf movie of all time, and it’s pretty good. And Tin Cup isn’t even Kevin Costner’s most famous sports movie he did. I don’t know, there’s just something about a virtual unknown golfer similar to the Costner character in Tin Cup that I liked.
Restaurants: Applebees, Green Mill or Culvers. There are some who think Culver’s isn’t a restaurant. I’ve eaten there a number of times over the years to consider it one.
Books: Any book written by John Grisham or John Feinstein.
Favorite things about living in small towns:
You know everybody and everybody knows you.
You feel you don’t have to lock your door at night.
You can let your kids roam free.
Least favorite things about living in small towns:
You know everybody and everybody knows you
To go somewhere or do anything you have to travel
Cellphone and internet reception is questionable at times.
If I could have dinner with anyone, dead: My four grandparents. The last one died six years ago and it would be so nice to talk to them again.
