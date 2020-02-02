“Wind and solar power are the intermittent freeloaders on the electricity grid. They are treated as if they’re generators, adding power to the grid, but instead they provide something the grid doesn’t need — power that can’t be guaranteed.” -Jo Nova (Australian climate blogger)
The true cost of renewable energy, solar and wind, is hidden behind government mandated Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) that have been demonstrated to increase electricity costs, leading to energy poverty. Why? Backup electrical plants must be able to produce electricity when renewables can’t (sun not shining, or wind speed too low or high or temperatures too cold for wind turbines) so we pay for two systems of electrical generation instead of one dependable system.
How about this? If you wish to sell power into the grid, you will have to guarantee a minimum level of supply and guarantee that minimum level of supply 24/7.
Wind turbines kill thousands of bugs, bats and birds. The “Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act” that took effect Jan. 17, 2017, allows the legal “taking” (killing) of 4,200 raptors by windfarm permit holders without penalty. Contrast this with the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, under which an individual can be fined up to $500,000 and two years in prison for injuring or killing an eagle (http://savetheeaglesinternational.org/new/us-windfarms-kill-10-20-times-more-than-previously-thought.html)
Solar and wind requires much more land (acres (a)) per one megawatt (MW) of electricity produced (not nameplate capacity, but actually produced): coal-12.21 a/MW; natural gas-12.41 a/MW; nuclear-12.71 a/MW; solar-43.50 a/MW; wind-70.64 a/MW; hydro-315.22 a/MW. (2017 report: https://www.strata.org/pdf/2017/footprints-full.pdf)
Solar panels create 300 times the volume of waste per unit of energy produced than do nuclear power plants. (https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/06/29/toxic-waste-from-solar-panels-300-times-that-of-nuclear-power/)
These are just a few of the issues with wind and solar. The earth was about 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer in the Medieval Warm Period (900AD to 1300 AD) than today and civilization flourished, not ended. Wind and solar are the “solution” to a non-problem and exist only because government money paid to developers makes them affordable while increasing the cost for all electric consumers. The truth is the greenest energy is nuclear. Can the enjoyment of seeing God’s created birds (and bugs and bats) overcome the fears communicated about nuclear energy? Get curious, seek the truth, and challenge your own closely held opinions.
Gail Specht
Baldwin
