Growing up, I never really liked horror movies. I actually broke up with a girlfriend in high school over not going to see a horror film with her. So, it sounds pretty funny to say that one of my favorite films of all times is the original Scream from 1996. I don’t remember what possessed me to go but I do remember that I made a deal with myself if the film was too scary, I would simply walk out. Well, I actually fell in love with the movie. Kevin Williamson, the screenwriter, was brilliant in his approach. Scream was funny, grisly, thought provoking and a wild ride. The film single handedly reinvigorated the slasher genre. I have been a fan of the series ever since. However, like most films with multiple sequels the lightening in the bottle of the original has been overtly diluted. Would Scream 5 continue this trend? Or even worse, would they butcher the Scream franchise as we have seen in the recent past with movies like the Matrix Resurrections.
According to IMDB (the Internet Movie Database) Scream (they decided to follow the current trend of naming their sequel the original name of the franchise) takes place twenty-five years after the original series of a murders in Woodsboro when a new Ghostface killer emerges and Sidney Prescott must return to cover the truth.
I was relieved that the movie didn’t suck. It wasn’t great but to be honest it was a lot better than I thought it was going to be because it didn’t have legendary director and horror master Wes Craven or Kevin Williamson, one of my favorite screenwriters, in their respective roles. Screenwriting duo James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick come up with a decent plot. I was delighted to see that the plot was not totally focused on legacy characters like Sidney Prescott (played by Neve Campbell) and Gale Weathers-Riley (played by Courteney Cox) but instead had us explore some of the fresh faces of the franchise like Sam and Tara Carpenter played by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega respectively. With that being said, I was disappointed that they leaned too heavily on the film being meta, which unfortunately seems like a trend right now. Granted this is one of Scream’s characteristics from the original but it seems like it was layered on too thick. They also had a very fascinating subplot that goes nowhere and really left me wanting more.
The acting was pretty solid. Though to be honest, I am sort of getting sick of seeing Courteney Cox as Gail Weathers. Her character for me just feels so worn that I have a fingernails across the chalk board type of feeling whenever I see her in the film. Thankfully we don’t get too much of her in the film. In contrast I really enjoyed David Arquette, who plays Dewey Riley. His performances over the franchise has only gotten better and I think this is probably one of this better performances ones.
Overall, I would give this movie a “B-” (A slightly better than Average Movie). This is the first Scream film without legendary director Wes Craven at the helm. I think they did a good job of creating a film that was very similar to his style. Scream does a number of things right but also does have a number of missteps. The story was fine, probably one of the better ones from recent years but not even close to approaching the first one in terms of depth, creativity and humor. The acting was solid though I do think David Arquette, who plays my favorite character Dewey Riley, steals the show in this one.
Unfortunately, this film suffers from several plot issues. The main one is that this film goes over the top on being meta. Granted the Scream franchise has always been about being meta but this was way too over the top. The second critical flaw is that they had a very interesting subplot which really goes nowhere that could have made this film a lot more fascinating.
At the end of the day, after watching this film, I realized what I really craved was a good slasher film, and unfortunately Scream doesn’t deliver. If you are a Scream fan give this one a watch but otherwise, I would wait for this one to come out on Netflix.
Scream is rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references. The film was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are credited with writing credits. Scream stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette.
