This week we see the release of another kid’s movie, Scoob!, during the quarantine. If you are wondering why a studio would do this when people can’t go to the theaters, they are betting on the effect that happened when Trolls World Tour was released. People are so starved for new content that Trolls made so far over 300 million worldwide which was a better opening then the previous two movies in the franchise.
Scoob! is another movie in a long line of movies and television series about everybody’s favorite Great Dane Scooby-Doo. He and his friends form a group of detectives who are all about solving mysteries and then unmasking the villain. In this latest adventure they team up with the superhero Blue Falcon (voiced by Mark Wahlberg), to foil the plans of Dick Dastardly (voiced by Jason Isaac).
What were they thinking? The whole premise for this film is off. Scooby-Doo has always been about solving mysteries, eating outrageous amounts of food, and trying to unmask the villain. For some reasons, the powers that be decided that since superheroes are popular right now that this is the direction the film should go instead. Maybe this would have been a better idea in the hands of a genius script writer. However, this film is a bland mess and so it shouldn’t surprise us to learn that there were four credited screen writers for this disaster. The general rule is the more screenwriters on a project the worse the film because the movie tends to suffer from lack of direction and tone. Interestingly enough, for two of the screen writers this was their first screen writing credit, ouch! The other two had written such masterpieces as Rampage (2018) and the miserable Addams Family kids movie from last year. The thing that just shocks me is why in the world didn’t they look at all the thousands of pieces of previous material and draw inspiration from it. This movie just appears to be tone deaf to me in terms of all the other canon in the Scooby-Doo universe.
The only reason, I didn’t give this movie an “F” is because the voice acting was just fine. Scoob! features an all-star cast even including the likes of Simon Cowell to try to beef up the poor writing. No matter how good they are delivering their lines though, it still doesn’t save this uninspired and lazy movie.
Overall, I would give this movie a D+ (A Below Average Movie). I wonder if the screen writers have ever seen Scooby-Doo before because this is not your typical Scooby-Doo movie. Instead of solving mysteries and having the Scooby-Doo gang run around and interact together, we are subjected to a low power superhero movie, with hardly interaction between the members of Mystery Inc. Who thought this was a great idea? It isn’t like there isn’t enough source material floating around the internet for them to have viewed before writing this uninspired paint by numbers bland kids movie. This is not a Scooby-Doo movie but simply another poorly written superhero movie with a couple of popular culture reference jokes that land about half the time. This is not worth the 20 dollars I paid to rent this movie. Do not rent this ever, because there are so many better Scooby-Doo television series and movies to watch.
Scoob! is rated PG for some action, language and rude/suggestive humor. The film was directed by Tony Cervone. It is no wonder the movie was a mess because they had four screenwriters that were credited with this flat story and they include Matt Lieberman, Adam Sztykiel, Jack Donaldson and Derek Elliott. Scoob! Stars the voice talents of Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg and Jason Issacs.
