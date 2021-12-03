Nazi Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels is often quoted as saying “Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth.” In listening to national and regional news reports recently, I think old Joe was on to something.
Psychologists call this the “illusion of truth” and have verified its existence by giving people tests to see how often they can find false information in random facts. It’s human nature that something repeated can become what some may believe is common knowledge, with or without the help of facts.
Call it a herd mentality if you like, but the advent of the internet and rise of social media makes it easier than ever to spread falsehoods as facts. It might not even be malicious, but it happens.
In the upside down, topsy turvy world we live in, some people even choose who to believe based on their political beliefs. I think Joe Goebbels, a strong party man, would be especially proud of this trend.
One of the many gifts given to me by my parents was a healthy dose of skepticism. Is there a controversial book? If so, read it yourself and make up your own mind, my parents counseled. The same is true of so many things in life.
In my nearly four decades working in the newspaper business, I have always hated herd mentality. I recall before several recessions prognosticators making their predictions and then the echo chamber kicked in. I firmly believe that people can talk themselves into nearly anything, so when you hear, over and over again a recession is imminent, you begin to believe a downturn is right around the corner. As a smart consumer, you curtail your spending and become more conservative.
When one person does this, it can be seen as good financial planning. When a million people behave this way, it becomes a recession.
Another pet peeve of mine is gasoline prices. Ever since futures for gasoline began trading in 2005, speculation has been a larger driver of prices than supply and demand. Whenever there’s speculation about something bad happening, prices rise and everyone pays.
The fall of gasoline prices a year ago during the pandemic was profound. When the American Automotive Association (AAA) releases its weekly report, prices from a year ago are provided for comparison. A year ago, gas prices had dropped to below $2.00 a gallon. As demand came back, prices rose, but speculation has helped push the needle as well.
When it comes to prices, there’s precious little we can do beyond shopping for the best value and hope clearer heads prevail. I often hope for some celebrity to do something stupid so the national media can obsess over something else, taking the hot air out of consumer prices.
As to higher food prices, I think you need to blame the large corporations that are processing the majority of the meat in the nation. The producers and the grocers aren’t making out like bandits here, folks.
Here’s something I would like people to latch on to, and it’s true. A study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that people who had higher levels of optimism had a longer life span.
I don’t know if Joseph Goebbels was a positive guy, but I imagine he’d be proud if we got the world to believe in being positive.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
