For better or worse, another rite of passage for senior high students is prom. Just like the first robin in mid-March, residents of Wisconsin’s St. Croix Valley will soon witness well-dressed young adults filling up tables and booths at high-end restaurants. For those on a budget, Culver’s, Mikey D’s, and Arby’s are just fine too.

Rising inflation has impacted prom. A few crisp Ben Franklins don’t go as far as they used to. Meanwhile, D-A-D or M-O-M is still spelled A-T-M, so just like the freshman who was called-up to the varsity basketball team, both will come through in the clutch. Dads, moms, and the freshman will experience nothing-but-the-net at the most critical moment.

