It’s not a secret that I LOVE to golf. What most people probably do not know is that it is on the golf course where prayer happens most naturally for me. And by prayer, I mean conversation with God. Is it okay for a pastor to say that he prays the most not in his office, the sanctuary, or even on a Sunday morning, but on the golf course? I hope so…
I share this with you because I want us to widen our understanding of what prayer is and be encouraged that a lot of us are probably praying more than we think.
I used to have a pretty narrow picture of what prayer was and how to pray. For me, it typically included presenting some specific requests to God that I was wanting the Lord’s help with. I thought prayer was something we did that required setting everything else aside so I could focus specifically on praying to God.
While prayer certainly involves praying TO God, I have found it much more helpful to think of it as conversation WITH God; not a one-way conversation where we do all the talking, but a back and forth dialogue that involves listening as well. Prayer is meant to be so much more than placing an order at God’s drive thru window telling the Lord what we would like.
I’m not sure when I first noticed it, but sometime over the course of the last 10 years I came to realize that one of the places I felt closest to the Lord was on the golf course. It is while walking 18 holes by myself in the stillness of the early morning that I feel a strong connection to the Lord. And in this intimacy, there is prayer. Sometimes it involves dialogue; me talking or listening to what the Lord is saying. But often it is just in the stillness of God’s creation that I am most aware of God’s presence – that the Lord is with me. Prayer.
I think many of us would benefit from a wider definition of what prayer is and the ways and places we pray most naturally. For you, perhaps it is not on the golf course, but in your garden, sitting in a tree stand, working a sowing machine, riding a lawn mower, reading a book, or with a fishing pole in your hand that you most naturally spend time in conversation with the Lord. In these there is prayer.
May your experience of the nearness of Christ, fellowship with the Spirit, and love of the Father happen often in many places, and may you realize that you’ve been praying and didn’t even know it.
Pastor Tim Sluiter
First Reformed Church of Baldwin
