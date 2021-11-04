For the fifth month in a row, monthly pageviews on the Bulletin’s website have increased from the previous month, so thank you. We must be doing something right.
The October amount was just short of 30,000 page views, which is unbelievable, considering the June amount was slightly over 9,000.
I know I’ve said this before hundreds of times, one never knows what is going to get the public’s attention and October’s top five most stories viewed certainly bears that out.
The news of two longtime plow trucks no longer being part of the St. Croix County Highway Department was the most viewed story with over 3,100 page views.
Not having grown up in this area, I didn’t think this story would gain the traction it did. Then, I read what was sent and realized the longevity these trucks had and the number of storms they plowed over the years; I was glad to be wrong.
Coming in second was the story of Baldwin-Woodville’s High School football team regular season and season ending loss to Somerset with nearly 730 page views.
It’s not every day a dome is inflated in Baldwin, which was done this past month as the dome going over the pool at the high school. The story on the information about the pool and how the dome was inflated came in third with 626 page views.
It’s almost a guarantee if we have a crime or court story, it’s going to get a lot of page views. The top five stories were rounded out by crime stories. The news about Isaiah Jafferi, and the threats he is accused of, was the fourth viewed story with 591 page views.
At No. 5, was the story of Gina Marie Kepka, the Hammond woman, accused of spitting at police. That story had 574 page views.
I guess the goal for this month is to top October’s page views. The work begins.
The difference
As I write this column Monday afternoon, I was a single parent for the previous three days as the wife enjoyed that time in Las Vegas with college friends.
This hasn’t happened in a while. Those who know me, know my mind can go a little overboard at times. This past weekend was an example.
More than once the thought crept into my mind of, if she was here, what would be doing or what we could be doing (probably the bigger difference)? In addition, there was the voice of, ‘they never left the house this weekend. What is wrong with you?’
My two daughters are 14 and 10, ages in which their whole world are available on their phones and they could be left alone for hours as a result. After what it seemed like agreeable phone time, we left the house Saturday to do some family functions which they actually didn’t mind.
Sunday was a little unique. Being those ages, wanting to go trick-or-treating it seemed like I got a different response every five minutes: Yes. Maybe. I don’t know. Okay, I guess.
Eventually, they decided to go and all three of our sweet tooth’s were grateful. We also played a couple competitive games of Mario Kart 8.
I guess it was a good reminder a destination can be reached in various ways.
