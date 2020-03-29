Dear Editor,
During this unprecedented time, I would like to encourage our community to please use the amazing resources available on the Centers for Disease Control website (cdc.gov) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/outbreaks/index.htm.
The CDC is our national leader for research and expertise related to the coronavirus pandemic. They are providing essential guidance to healthcare workers and state/local health departments, as well as to the general public.
Our state health department was granted special authority under executive order 72, which declared Wisconsin to be in a public health state of emergency. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates information on their site by 2pm daily, including confirmed cases and deaths, by county. The site also provides links to the governor's orders and other pertinent information.
Please consider these reliable resources as you make decisions during this difficult time.
Thank you,
