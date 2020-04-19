When I watched the Academy Awards this past February, I was coming off my viewing of 1917 and I was sure that due to its innovative film making approach, compelling characters, as well as its thriller plot that it would sweep the Academy Awards. So, I was sort of shocked when Parasite, a film I vaguely heard about, had that honor instead. Over the next couple of weeks, whenever I went into Target, I checked out the recent release section to see if I could sag a copy and see what all the hype was about. However, each week I left disappointed and since I had plenty of movies in the movie theater to review, I sort of forgot about it. This week on a whim, I decided to buy the movie over Apple TV and see why people loved this creation of the writer and director Bong Joon Ho so much
Parasite is about a poor family (the Kims) in South Korea who con their way into becoming the servants for a rich family (the Parks). All is going well, until their fraud is threated with being exposed.
Wow, I was really blown away by this movie. Parasite reminded me that the best things about movies are the characters and the plot. Even though 1917, had a lot of wonderful elements and a unique film perspective, it actually pales in comparison to the plot, characters and overall execution of Parasite. If the name Bong Joon Ho sounds familiar it is because he directed the film Snowpiercer staring Chris Evans which has been on a staple on Netflix ever since it was released in 2013. Bong Joon Ho has a nice way of layering his movies, so that the action on screen; the dialogue; the scenery; and the music all play to the same point and feelings.
At the heart of Parasite is a social commentary on how the different class structures interact and don’t interact together. I love character driven movies, and this was one great character/family driven movie. All the characters in this film are well fleshed out and have very distinct personalities. The actors take these characters and run with them well. My favorite actress was So-dam Park who played Ki Jung. Her performance I thought was just mesmerizing. Her character Ki Jung straddles being a part of this poor family who is constantly looking for resources just to survive playing the role of an art therapist for the rich family they are scamming. The plot is also well done, Bong Joon Ho is a master of ratcheting up the tension, there were several times I was felt myself cringe or want to turn away because of the tension inherit in the movie. When a film has the ability to do that in subtle ways that shows how much command the writer has over the craft.
If there is a movie old or new that you would like me to review while we are waiting for new films to be released please email me at pastorpaulbackstrom@gmail.com and put in the subject line of the email, movie review. Thanks, and stay safe!
Overall, I would give this movie an A (A Great Movie). I can definitely see why this film swept the Academy Awards the way it did. Bong Joon Ho does a masterful job of making a social commentary film that is relevant for today and is such a compelling piece of story making. If you like character driven movies, you will love this movie. The acting is tremendous in this film and I was blown away by So-dam Park performance in particular, but all the actors and actresses deserve high praise for their performances. Parasite has more tension than many of the horror and thriller movies I have seen over the last couple of years. If you are looking for an awesome movie and don’t mind reading the film since it is in Korean, I would definitely check this movie out.
Parasite is rated R for language, some violence and sexual content. This Academy Award-winning film was directed and written by Bong Joon Ho. Parasite stars Kang-ho Song, Sun-kyun Lee, So-dam Park and Yeo-jeong Jo.
