It’s a poorly kept secret that Mr. Grinch resides in Wisconsin’s St. Croix Valley. He is relieved Halloween is in the books. From mid-September through November 1st an inflatable Scary Grinch competed with Holiday Grinch for both shelf space and attention in Big Box stores. At ground-level, the cart-pushing real Grinch was mesmerized by his likenesses, causing shoppers to gather. Alas, Grinch left the Big Box in a huff. Can a Happy New Year Grinch be far behind?

 Grinch shares many traits with neighbors and fellow consumers. He is not cheap or tight fisted. He watches for discounts and cuts occasional coupons. And he embraced his Inner Nerd long ago. A three-dollar item at one store purchased for two dollars elsewhere is not just a one-dollar savings, it’s a thirty-three percent savings! The extra dollar is tucked into a secret coffee and taproom account, reportedly Grinch’s only known vices. Unspent change is designated for holiday shopping in November and December. Climbing out of a two-year pandemic, main street grills and shops in Whoville could use a boost and hometown booster Grinch will be the first in line.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.