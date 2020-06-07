It is a challenging time in households and communities across the world. Thus it is good for us all to remember the words of King David who wrote in Psalm 23:4, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me”.
In the Shepherd’s Psalm, David uses the dependent relationship that sheep have with their shepherd to illustrate our own dependence on our Heavenly Father. David shows how God is our provider, our protector, and our healer.
Sheep were led by their shepherd from one green pasture to another in order to eat and they were led to safe water in order to drink. They depended on their shepherd to lead them along the “right path” in order to get from one life-sustaining location to the next. Sometimes that path led them down a valley with dark shadows that would cause the sheep anxiety and distress. Many fearful things lurk in shadows.
But notice how the shepherd did not avoid those valleys and neither does he claim that there is nothing to fear while walking down them. But the shepherd was with the sheep and his presence calmed the fears and anxieties of the sheep while leading them along those paths.
Our Heavenly Father is our shepherd in life. He leads us to places of provision and he is our protection. He does not promise us that we will never face any challenges in life. Indeed, we will face unexpected difficulties, trials, setbacks and discouragements. And our Heavenly Father does not claim that there is nothing to fear. Indeed, there are many things to fear. But in the midst of our trials, in the midst of our dark valleys, and while we walk along fearful paths His presence is with us. And because of His presence we do not need to fear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.