I was looking forward to Onward which is one of the new movies released by Pixar, you know the studio that gave us such wonderful movies, as Toy Story, Up and Monster Inc., to name a few. Pixar movies are known for their great characters, engaging plots, and for giving us themes that we can use to look at our own lives.
Onward is about two elf brothers from a suburban fantasy land who are on a quest to find out if there is still magic in the world so that they can communicate with their dead father.
I enjoyed the world building in this movie. Typically, we are accustomed to elves in setting like the Lord of the Ring movies. It was refreshing to see this unique take on elves and other fantasy denizens living in a modern type world full of computers and electronics. The lead characters of Ian Lightfoot (voiced by Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfoot (voiced by Chris Pratt) where interesting characters. All the voice work done on the film was outstanding as it is with most of Pixar’s movie. The animation was top notch, it seems in each Pixar film, the images get more and more lifelike. I loved the relationship theme it showcased and asked the hard question what it means to be a parent.
As great as all of this stuff is, I found myself not really enjoying the movie as much as I thought I should. The problem with Onward is that it doesn’t really measure up to Pixar’s greatest movies. Onward’s characters are good but they are not Woody or Buzz Lightyear good, where we can feel the depth and dimensions of the characters. It has a great plot but not as good as Monsters Inc. The film’s theme asks us provocative question about relationships, but the emotional payoff is not the same as in the film Up. My only other complaint is that the meaningful action doesn’t really pick up until the third act, as opposed to a film like The Incredibles where meaningful action permeates through the whole film. Onward is really a victim of Pixar’s earlier successes. We expect each film to come out of this studio to be a masterpiece and Onward is not. However, it is okay not to be a masterpiece and just be a good film. Onward is a good film.
Overall, I would give this movie a B (A Good Movie). The hard thing for each Pixar movie that gets released is that it instantly gets compared to all the awesome Pixar movies before like Toy Story and Up. When you look at Onward in this lens you can definitely tell that it doesn’t come up to this high bar. However, this doesn’t mean it is a bad movie, in fact it does a lot of things right. Interesting characters; wonderful animation; engaging plot; and thoughtful ideas that apply to our situation today make this movie better than your average movie. I just wish they had done more with it, there were many missed opportunities to take the story and characters deeper which for whatever reason they chose not to do. The third act of this film really had some great moments, I just wished they could have strung that out over the whole movie. For all the missed opportunities and my complaints this is still a worthwhile movie to see. Kids should love this movie and adults will have a pretty good time as well.
Onward is rated PG for action/peril and some mild thematic elements. It was directed by Michael Scanlon. Michael also helped write the film with Keith Bunin. Onward stars the voice talents of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.
