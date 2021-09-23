It was an impressive sight in Hudson on Sept. 11.
Dozens and dozens of fire trucks including United Fire and Rescue, emergency vehicles and police vehicles lined up near the new Hudson Fire Department to take part in an emergency run. The public safety vehicles would then get onto I-94 and then go over the bridge and into Minnesota.
Seeing the fire trucks from all over western Wisconsin and Minnesota come together and the support people showed on overpasses and along the highways indicated maybe this country isn’t as divided as what is led to believe.
More sports online, part 2
Well, it happened again. The never-ending battle between advertising copy and news/sports copy in the printed product struck me again.
After last week’s disaster of not having the writeups for five sports between Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central in the paper and just online only, I tried to tell myself to write a more condensed version for each sport, so more could appear.
The results were better, but not 100%. This time only four sports’ roundups will be online only.
So, for those wondering the results Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis and girls golf did along with St. Croix Central football and boys soccer, please check our website later this week.
Bar trivia
According to historyquiz.com, what did the first email say?
I guessed qwertuiop and was correct. The answer stated computer programmer Ray Tomlinson was working on a precursor to the Internet, called ARPANET (Advanced Research Projects Agency Network), when he created a simple way for text messages to be sent between computers. Tomlinson didn’t recognize the significance of the first email and simply typed out the top row on his keyboard.
Since, I was feeling confident, I clicked on the next question and it said, Where was the World Wide Web first developed?
I guessed NASA and while it was the most popular answer, it said it was incorrect. The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), located on the French-Swiss border, is one of the premier sites for nuclear physics research in the world. In 1989, scientist Tim Berners-Lee came up with the idea for a web of connections between computers to allow scientists to share their data. The invention of the World Wide Web paved the way for the modern internet
Questions, questions, questions
This is something I don’t know which has a good answer to.
Due to our daily schedules and our proximity to the Hudson area, our family is usually there at least once a week ordering food from the dozens of restaurants which are available.
More often than not, it’s usually a pickup. On the bill, there’s a space for a tip.
When restaurants were shut down last year and pick-ups were their only source of revenue, no question, absolutely, a tip was warranted. But now, with most restaurants back to normal at full capacity, leaving a tip seems extra as you choose the pickup option just to save on the delivery cost. Off that reason alone, I’ve left it blank more often than not.
Finally, another question I don’t have a good answer to…
How can an NFL kicker have greater consistency on 50-plus yard field goals than he does between 30-39 yards out?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.