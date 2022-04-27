There’s no doubt we’re in some turbulent times. When we see volatility in the market, investors don’t always know what the best way forward is. This uncertainty about the future can make it difficult for advisors to guide their clients – we can’t always calm those worries – but here’s something to consider.
Worrying about whether you’re coming in at “the top of the market” isn’t uncommon. When the markets are rushing up and up, it makes people want to get in so they can take advantage of the gains and it makes the markets gain more and more. It’s called a bullish market.
But then the reverse happens. People start feeling like it’s going to change course and want to keep the gains they’ve made so they pull out. This makes the markets begin to drop and as it drops further, more people pull out and only make the markets drop further and faster. It’s called a bearish market.
Investing is a longer-term game. Not including any fees or taxes and remembering that past performance doesn’t guarantee future performance, let’s take a look at the historical performance of the S&P 500. After the Great Recession of 2008-2009, there was a long period of time before the S&P returned to the pre-recession levels – about four years. Measuring the closing values of the S&P 500, from July 2013 to July 2015 we saw a gain of about 25%. Then from July 2015 to July 2018, nearly 34% gains. From July 2018 to July 2021, a 56% increase.
These numbers could be broken down more but it’s easy to see it for yourself with a quick internet search at this web address: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/%5EGSPC/.
The point here is that it’s always a good time to invest. The markets are going to do what they do but keep in mind that investments are chosen based on the investor’s needs, wants, risk tolerance and personal perspectives. You tell us what you need, we’ll find what fits.
As with anything in life: work with someone you like, work with someone you can trust, and do what you can to maximize the value of the relationship.
