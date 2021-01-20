Realizing all utilized conduct efforts to elicit result…
Contemplate efforts used by both political elements, news media, and by the man know to Tweet, respond to baited treatment granting more response. The man himself used methods in attempt to gain back respect that may have been poor choices. With combined effort to elicit more poor choices from an obvious resentment of the man displays creating chaos that evolved as shown, allowed to transpire predictably.
Consider how the man gained wealth using tax lawyers to advance. See how that type of power added to behaviors baited to occur and continue. Revenge occurred on both sides of the “fence” created to fester causing harm for all in America. Everyone on both sides of this deplorable display should be held accountable. All involved harmed American reputation on global proportion, then accused the others in ploys to point fingers covering their own deplorable warfare. Using tax dollars to point fingers at chosen enemies wasted precious money in a time of another war, the war on COVID-19 death.
Fostering debate of charges against one another, any possibility of voter misconduct at any level, denying what may have contributed to candidate outcome installing the candidate that for eight years produced what evolved seems a contrived mess in the least. None of this is acceptable.
Using others to induce a calculated outcome from both sides is deplorable. This is not the American way, this is ANARCHY in its purest form used by all sides involved in our governing parties. Feud is not acceptable governing, pointing fingers in place of structuring, fostering success is not acceptable media presentation, going on in public to add unrest is never acceptable nurturing. All involved in that we have to pay for should be searching souls, if there? Stop defeating America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.