One of the things I do after I have figured how I am going to rate a movie, is to watch some of my favorite YouTube reviewers to see their opinions. I do this because I like to hear different perspectives on how they perceived the film. In some cases, doing this changed my rating but for the majority (90%) of the films it didn’t change my rating. No Time to Die was an interesting case because there was a huge divergent between reviewers, some saw it as a good ending to a film franchise and others saw it as complete junk. I can see both points of view, but I appreciated the lengths they went to end this part of the franchise well.
No Time to Die is the last James Bond movie featuring Daniel Craig. We pick up with retired Bond, who is lured out of retirement by his old friend from the CIA. This leads Bond on a dangerous adventure to uncover a mysterious villain who is armed with a dangerous super weapon which could wipe out the world.
I should be clear before going forward that they are going to make more 007 movies, just with a different actor/ actress. This movie is the final installment in the series of movies starring Daniel Craig as Bond. Daniel Craig is not my favorite James Bond that would be Sean Connery. However, he is a close second to Roger Moore. Craig’s interpretation is a grittier Bond, more like in the vein of films like the Bourne Identity. Sometimes it works for me and other times it doesn’t. I really did enjoy his performance in this film. It felt like Craig could tell the weight of the moments in this film and delivered with an excellent performance. One thing to note is that the villain is not as memorable in this film which I think was done on purpose because we are so focused on Bond. Kudos to the writers for giving us more character development for Bond in this movie than in many of the other films. One of the reasons, I think people are having such a hard time with this film is because we are not used to seeing a lot of character development out of Bond. I think it works well because it helps to conclude this part of the Bond installment. However, for people looking for the typical Bond fare they will be disappointed by the amount of non-Bond moments that take place.
There is a lot more I would love to discuss why this movie works so well but I would need to go into spoilers.
Overall, I would give this movie an A- (An Excellent Movie). It seemed like many reviewers have widely different opinions on this final movie in the Daniel Craig collection of James Bond’s films. Basically, it all depends on how you view the ending to the movie. Personally, I thought it was a good ending because there was some good character development, which James Bond movies typical don’t have. Best of all they didn’t sacrifice the heart and soul of the movie to write this in as well. Bond fans will be happy with several exciting set pieces that are set in some really memorable locations. I personally really loved the shoot out in the forest. One of the other things I enjoyed was seeing all my favorite supporting characters like Ms. Moneypenny and Q as well as some new faces. Craig’s performance as Bond was not my favorite performance but I do like over his multiple movies’ arc that we covered some new ground for this character. The main reason, I didn’t give this film an A was due to the longer run time. I understand it was needed to give Bond a good send off for this set of films but it made the film slow at times. If you are a fan of franchise, I would definitely see this in the theater. One final disclaimer just be ready for an ending that will either fill you with satisfaction or leave you wondering what they were thinking.
No Time to Die is rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material. The film was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. Neal Purvis shares writing credits with Cary Joji Fukunaga and Robert Wade. No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and Rami Malek.
