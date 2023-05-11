Sunday, May 14 is a big day for moms. It’s an even bigger day for sons, daughters, in-laws, and outlaws to come through in the clutch. The term clutch is as subtle as Effort vs. Results, meaning the difference between trying and accomplishment. Just like a patient coach, moms seek results, whether it’s on May 14 or going forward.

Does Mother’s Day spending make an economic impact? Yes, and in a big way, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). They’re the source of all things relating to spending on special occasions. The NRF says $35.7 billion (with a “b”) will be spent this year on moms and it will be a new record, nearly $4 billion (there’s that “b” again) more than 2022’s record high of $31.7 billion.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.