We are hoping to try out a couple new things out for the Baldwin Bulletin in 2022.
The decision was made to focus one page monthly on area business and education topics within the area.
This week on Page 6, is the story on the new owners of the Baldwin Greenhouse, James and Annette Stauffer.
The Stauffers are the only fifth owners in the history of the business, which was established in 1935.
“I’ve always dreamed of owning a greenhouse,” Annette says and more.
James Karlson, who owned the business for the last 27 years, shares his thoughts on those years and why the time was now to sell.
We hope to do stories like this over the next 11 months. We have a list of story ideas, but if there’s a business story you would like to see done, email me at editor@baldwin-bulletin.com
Besides business, the Bulletin is also hoping to highlight education topics in 2022. For example, the changing face of special education, FFA programs, benefits of Summer School, open enrollments and teaching now compared to then.
Also, on the horizon for 2022: If anyone is interested in covering local school board or municipalities meetings, email me as well and we can share more details via email or the phone.
Today in History
According to history.com, Jan. 10, 1901, a drilling derrick at Spindletop Hill near Beaumont, Texas, producing an enormous gusher of crude oil, coating the landscape for hundreds of feet and signaling the advent of the American oil industry.
The geyser was discovered at a depth over 1,000 feet, flowed at an initial rate of approximately 100,000 barrels a day and too nine days to cap.
One last thought
As someone who has been fired, it’s never fun when someone loses a job, yet, as a fan of the Minnesota Vikings, what happened Monday was encouraging.
Professional sports is a business and despite the emotional attachments fans put into it, if your favorite teams doesn’t win, changes are coming.
In eight years, Mike Zimmer won only two playoff games and one conference championship appearance. In contrast, Green Bay Packer coach Matt LaFleur already has two playoffs wins in two years and two conference championship appearances.
Once it became official the Vikings weren’t going to make the playoffs this year, the clock was ticking on Zimmer and it became official. Not all of it was his fault, but you can’t fire 53 players.
The surprise was seeing general manager Rick Spielman being let go. You heard or read all the stories or rumors Spielman would stay because he’s been with the team for 15 years.
Then you read the failed draft picks on the offensive line and at quarterback and he’s only been a part of three playoff wins during those 15 years and you start to wonder, maybe it was time for a change there as well.
Ownership apparently agreed. Missing the playoffs three of the last four years wasn’t good enough for them either. I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again: This team never lacks for drama. Now it’s going to be off the field until training camp.
