I was not really thrilled at the $19.99 movie I was going to have to view this week as a “new release,” so I decided to change things up a bit. What I really wanted to do was to watch a mystery or some type of action movie. As I was looking around on Amazon Prime, I found a movie that I thought would fit the bill which was Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears. Note you don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member to rent videos off Amazon. At first glance it looked like a film that was a cross between Downton Abbey and Indiana Jones. After researching the film, a little more, I discovered it was based on an Australian TV series call Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries which ran from 2012-2015. Overall, I have been impressed with a number of films I have seen from the film studios out of Australia.
After the last couple of weeks with over expensive VODS (video on demand), I was quite content with this film. The first thing that is really of note is the writing. Deb Cox is a very experienced television writer. She has a lot of skill creating interesting characters and engaging plots. Her heroine of the film Miss Fisher is not your stereotypical heroine, she felt very distinctive and dynamic. This was a great change over the last couple of weeks where many of the main characters I have seen have been pretty wishy washy and predictable. Unfortunately, Deb Cox fell into a trap that haunts many television writers trying to translate their experience to movies, which is the stakes of the films were a lot lower than they should have been. In films, there are big things on the line, generally stuff like the whole of humanity, the fate of the world, the whole character livelihood or life itself is at risk. Without these stakes, it makes the story not as compelling.
Essie Davis who plays Phryne Fisher does a marvelous job. Her performance really helps me buy who this character is and how she moves around in this world. The rest of the actors do a good job of complementing her performance, as we would see in a television series. Again, this just means it doesn’t translate well to a film where there should be more dynamics between characters and where there are opportunities for other characters to shine.
Overall, I would give this movie a B- (An Above Average Movie). This film is based on the popular Australian TV series that ran from 2012-2015. It is very much in the same vein as many of the PBS (Public Broadcast System) detective shows, in that the emphasis is on engaging characters and telling a compelling story and not so much on the production value. I also really enjoyed the price of $3.99 versus the $19.99 I have been paying for the last several movies. Deb Cox is an experienced TV writer and you can tell she knows how to write interesting characters and situations. However, as good as this experience is, it didn’t translate well into the movie because the stakes that she wrote about in this film were more fitting to a television episode than to a movie. I did enjoy her characters as they were a surprising change from the stereotypical characters, I have been subjected too over the last several weeks. If you want a fun period piece in the same vein as the detective shows on PBS give this a view on Amazon Prime. Plus, I have heard the original television series is even better.
Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears is rated TV-14 for some intense action scenes, thrilling elements and suggestive moments. The film was directed by Tony Tilse while Deb Cox wrote the screenplay. Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears stars Ashleigh Cummings, Esse Davis and Miriam Margolyes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.