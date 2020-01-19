Watching the Minnesota Vikings see their season slip away in the second half of Saturday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers a couple of things came across my line of thinking.
One, it was discouraging to see especially after what happened against the New Orleans Saints the previous week; two, San Francisco was the better team that day and if they play like that the rest of the way, they’ll win the Super Bowl and three, by the time I pulled into my driveway after getting back from where I was watching it, I was fine, ready to move on with my life.
Maybe it was because no one (including myself) thought they would beat the Saints and it felt like the Vikings and their fans were playing with “house money” – a term I heard so many times on Twin Cities radio airwaves leading up to the game. If they beat the 49ers great, if not, hey, at least we won a road playoff game.
Maybe it was also because I knew in my heart of hearts this 2019 Minnesota Vikings football team was good, but never going to be great. Their weaknesses were clearly well-established and well-known and if football fans like us saw them, experienced coaches on opposing teams certainly did and could exploit them: You stop the running game, get pressure on Kirk Cousins, you’ll win. It happened more than once this year.
All Vikings fans know the offensive line needs some work going into 2020, but wouldn’t it be time to consider a more mobile quarterback as well? Cousins isn’t going to get any better, he was signed because he was considered the “missing piece” for a Super Bowl run and it’s safe to say the Vikings are worse now than they were after the end of the 2017 season.
I’m not asking for Lamar Jackson, but Aaron Rodgers is five years older than Cousins and he has more mobility now than Cousins will ever have. Elude a pass rush once in a while would be nice.
I’m not getting my hopes up. There’ll probably be some news this offseason about a contract extension between Cousins and the Vikings.
So, 2019 is another year in which the Vikings don’t win the Super Bowl. Life goes on.
Meanwhile, the football highlight for me this weekend besides seeing the Chiefs win (my prediction is still right) was seeing two planned TV moments but the responses were live.
Seeing the live reaction and responses of Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson being announced to the Hall of Fame was pretty cool. I’m certainly not a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, the two teams they were known for coaching, but we as TV viewers complain all the time about scripted production and we finally got an unplanned live reaction and it wonderful to see.
Finally, Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, a day which makes my daughters happy because there is no school that day. But, how much do we know about the fallen Civil Rights leader?
Martin Luther King, Jr. was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, when he was 35 years old. At the time that made him the youngest-ever winner of the coveted award. He has since been dethroned by Malala Yousifazi, who won the award in 2014 when she was 17.
The only two Americans in history to have their birthdays made into national holidays are Martin Luther King, Jr. and George Washington. It’s hard to think of two people more deserving. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is the third Monday of January every year, so it doesn’t always fall on his actual birthday, which is Jan. 15.
