Sight is often considered to be the most valued sense to the public but can be commonly overlooked if someone is not having any visual or ocular symptoms. Seeing your eye doctor regularly is important to maintain or improve your vision and an important part of overall health maintenance. May is Healthy Vision Month and a good time to think about when the last time was you had a comprehensive dilated eye exam. At each stage of life, vision plays an important role in how we learn, work, navigate, and function day to day.

The most common cause of blurred vision is refractive error, which can be corrected with glasses, contact lenses, or refractive surgeries like LASIK. More than 150 million Americans have a refractive error.1 However, regular dilated exams are important to monitor not only for the need for glasses or contact lenses but also ocular diseases and other conditions. Many eye diseases can progress with little symptoms in the early stages, making regular eye exams for early detection even more important. Some of the more common ocular conditions include:

