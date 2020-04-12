This is the time of year that we celebrate the greatest act of love the world has ever seen, when Jesus died a brutal violent death on a cross so that we may have eternal life. Just hours before his death Jesus said to his followers, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”
Loving others is a consistent theme of the Bible. In the Law, Moses wrote that we are to love our neighbor, Jesus commands us to love our enemies, and Paul exhorted husbands to love their wives. In fact, Paul said that husbands should love their wives in the same way that Jesus loved the church “and gave himself up for her.”
Before I got married, my own father sat down and talked with me about how to love my wife and what it means to give up one’s life for another. It is not often the glorious, sacrificial and romantic death that we imagine. It is daily giving up our preferences, our desires and sometimes even our needs in deference to those of another. That is love.
In the midst of this pandemic I’m learning that loving our neighbor is a good deal different from normal. Jesus said that all of the Law and the Prophets hang on the twin commands to love God and love our neighbor. It is easy to see that in the 10 Commandments, but I have to say that Leviticus Chapter 13 has recently come alive to me in a new and fresh way. Think of it as “How to love your neighbor when highly contagious diseases are about.”
First, we must see a medical expert for diagnosis when we show symptoms of a contagious disease, we can’t just ignore it (Lev. 13:2). Second, if there is uncertainty and we might be contagious we must isolate from the community for 14 days instead of going about our normal routine (Lev. 13:4-5). Third, if we are diagnosed with contagious disease, we must make it known and live apart from others, so they don’t get sick too (Lev. 13:45-46).
All of this sounds very similar to CDC guidelines today, but God told Moses these commands 3,500 years ago. Go figure! God knew what he was talking about long before science could explain His rationale.
However, following these commands requires real sacrifice on our part. We must sacrifice our preference for personal interaction. We must give up our desire to talk in person, visit friends or family and for many needed incomes has been sacrificed.
This is laying down our lives for our friends. This is loving one another in a pandemic.
