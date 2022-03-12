For many Christians we have just entered the season of Lent, a time of self-reflection and a time where we work on our relationship with Jesus. Traditionally people give up something like candy, chocolate, or meat. While I practice this (I gave up chips for Lent), I think a stronger practice is adding something into your routine. This year, I am taking the money I would have spent on chips and donating it to a local organization that helps feed people.
Did you know about 20% of the students who go to our local schools are on free or reduced lunches? Hunger is not just limited to our students but also to our seniors and families. Jesus commanded us to love our neighbors as ourselves (Matthew 22:39). If we need any more encouragement around helping our neighbor with food, we can see that the only miracle recorded in all four gospels is Jesus feeding the five thousand. I know of several different organizations in town that help with this type of need. Let me know if there is an organization, I missed. During Lent, I would encourage you to support your favorite organization. If you need food, these are all great local resources.
The community supper is monthly program which is run by several of the local churches. Every first Tuesday of the month from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. people can drive up to Gethsemane Lutheran church and receive a free hot meal. Please contact Rosemary Donahoe at donahoe.rm@gmail.com for more information.
Another good resource is the Baldwin community food pantry. Currently the pantry has curb side pickup on Wednesdays (3 p.m.-5 p.m.) and Sundays (2 p.m.-5 p.m.) at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. People coming to the pantry receive boxed and canned goods; fresh produce (thank you Crazy Fresh); as well as frozen meat. People can come once a week to receive these types of groceries. Please call 715-688-3844 for more information.
A great resource for seniors is the Baldwin senior center who offers a dine in option and a delivery option for people 60 years and older. Please call 715-684-2979 for more information.
The Baldwin Woodville school system supports a backpack program during the school year by sending home backpacks full of food twice a month to help students and their families. For more information about this program please talk to one of the school counselors. During the summer months when school is out, the Summer Food and Fun program takes over. During summer Wednesday’s families can come to Gethsemane to get groceries, which includes boxed goods, canned goods, fresh produce (thank you Crazy Fresh) and frozen meat. If you have any more questions, please email me at pastorpaulbackstrom@gmail.com
What steps will you take this Lent to help your neighbor and make sure they get the food resources they need?
