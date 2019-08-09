Growing up some of my favorite movie were 80s action movies, where one or two heroes took on the legions of evil henchmen as well as diabolical villains with their teamwork, countless weapons, and snappy one liners. In this same vein I also really like buddy cop shows where there was banter and drama between the two individuals who made up each part of the team. This is why, I think I can forgive a lot of things that I saw in the latest installment of the Fast and Furious Franchise entitled Fast and Furious presents: Hobbs and Shaw because it reminded me of these films from my childhood.
The basic premise of the film is that two unlikely allies Luke Hobbs (played by Dwayne Johnson) a lawman must work together with Deckard Shaw (played by Jason Statham) an outcast must team up to take on a cyber borg villain (played by Idris Elba) who is determined to change humanity forever.
I have not seen a lot of the other Fast and Furious movies before because they are not my type of movie. The plots tend to be very cartoony and, in my opinion, boring. Chris Morgan who has written several other movies for this franchise, doesn’t suddenly come up with a great idea for this film. The plot to this movie is as bad as I remember, perhaps even worse than I remember. However the one strength Chris has in his writing is that he is very familiar with the Fast and Furious universe and knows the characters so well. This was great because he wrote some very funny and interesting dialogue between the different actors and actresses of the movie. He also does a good job of balancing the action scenes (which were pretty pedestrian) with the banter between Hobbs and Shaw. This is where the movie shines, in fact if any other actors have played these two title roles, the movie would have suffered a lot.
Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham were the perfect actors for these roles and the chemistry on screen reminded me of some of the great comedy pairs of all times like Abbott and Costello; Laurel and Hardy, and Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau. There was a lot of physical comedy as well as lots and lots of banter. To be honest, I haven’t laughed this hard in a movie for a long while. There are also a couple of cameos that raised the fun factor by 5.
Overall I give this movie a B- (A Pretty Decent Movie). It is from the Fast and Furious universe so if you hated those movies, this one won’t change your mind. This is probably one of the best popcorn movies I have seen this summer. The plot is nonsensical and to be honest was the weakest part of this movie. Believe or not the action sequences are just okay, nothing to out of this world. However, the interaction between Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham is well worth the price of admission. I haven’t bellied laughed so much in a movie in a long time. There are also a couple of other actors that make cameos that left me in stitches as well. If they didn’t have these actors play their parts so well this would have been a below average movie for me, this is how much their performances elevated the movie for me. So, if you are in the mood for some funny over the top bickering and some okay action scenes check this one out.
Fast and Furious presents: Hobbs and Shaw is rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence, suggestive material and some strong language. It was directed by David Leitch, while the writing is credited to Chris Morgan for the screenplay… This film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba.
