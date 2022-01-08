Hope is the sure and certain knowledge of the good to come. As people of faith, we are called to live in hope. We do so not only as source of comfort and strength in troubling time, but also as a witness to those who trapped in despair.
Granted, living in hope, sometimes, is easier said than done. There are times when it seems like this world has gone full board crazy. I think of last Jan. 6 when the insurrection clouded the day of Epiphany. We came perilously close to our democracy being shaken to the core and more lives being lost. Since that fateful day, I do not really see any improvement in our disunity, and we still seem to have elected leaders bent on winning over serving.
On top of that the entire world is still under the specter of Covid-19 which also has unfortunately morphed into more political division and animosity amongst people. It certainly does seem that a whole bunch of evil came at us at once. However, living in hope gives us the certainty that evil does not have the last word. It is not always going to be like this, and here is the kicker it does not have to be like this now.
I am not naïve enough to believe that on my own I can change the entire world. I cannot, I may be the proverbial “roaring mouse,” but my roar or voice does not carry the entire world over. I/we can, however, change the another’s entire world by being the good that is so longed for now.
Sometimes people of faith are so heavenly focused that we are no earthly good. Even worse sometimes we are, well often we are the reason that others do not have faith and thus hope. Truth be told, there are a lot of nasty and judgmental people living under the guise of faith but have no idea what to do with Jesus’ instructions of mercy and grace. Is it any wonder that we have so much division when we really lack not only hope but faith and love itself? I am pointing the finger at myself first and foremost because I find it so easy to do so. The sad truth is it is often easy for me to rely on God loving those with whom I struggle rather than relying on God to teach me to love those very same people.
We have no idea what 2022 will bring. I remain hopeful that we will see the end of the pandemic and the protocols that we resent. I am believing that the economy will improve when the pandemic is over, and I am also praying that our divisions born from Covid19 will heal.
Still though, it is our calling not to wait idly by waiting for God to do the work, but it is our calling to work with God and be light in this darkness. It is time for us to show more passion for Jesus than politicians or football teams. Showing passion for Jesus is not being bitter, afraid or hateful, but instead it is the very opposite. It involves changing the world of those who we encounter whether we like them or not. We all have people with whom we struggle to love, and to that God responds with a “so what!”
Epiphany, which is Jan. 6, celebrates the love of God for all people through Christ Jesus. How can the world know this if we do not love first and then tell? It cannot. Be the hope to which we are called, anything else is just useless noise.
