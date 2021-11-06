A couple of years before we moved to Baldwin, I found a new hobby in birdwatching or birding. Our house in Grand Forks had a flat section of roof right outside of a bedroom window. One day during the spring migration I discovered that it was covered with warblers, the colorful little birds that I always saw in my mother’s copy of Peterson’s Field Guide to Birds of Eastern North America as a child, but never outside in the wild. They were feasting on something that dropped out of the Elm tree next to our house and were mere feet away from me. This continued for hours and so I had plenty of time to identify birds from nearly a dozen species.
I was hooked and my children can attest to it. It wasn’t long and I was dragging them out of town on adventures to sloughs and grasslands in search of birds I had never identified. Then when I discovered eBird online, I had added purpose to my hobby: Citizen Science.
There was a learning curve though and one thing I quickly learned is that I more often heard a bird before I saw a bird. Birdwatching would be much more aptly described as bird listening. Many times I only hear a bird and I never do find it with my binoculars.
This has made me just as attune to the audio-scape of my birding locations as I am to the landscape. Excellent habitat next to I-94 is lousy for finding birds because I can never hear them over the din of traffic. In the same way excellent habitat in the middle of nowhere can prove exceeding difficult to bird on a windy day. Birds could be everywhere but their calls are drowned out by the wind unless they are really close by. I’ve also found that having a conversational 3-year old on my shoulders in a back-packer makes for exceedingly difficult birding conditions and I’d best just be hiking cause I won’t hear any bird calls. But if I am all alone, in good habitat, on a still morning far away from any traffic then I can hear birds.
Listening to God with my spiritual ears is much the same as listening for birds. If my life is as busy as an interstate highway, I can’t hear Him over the din of life. If my attention in my spare time is devoted to electronic devices, books and newspapers, it is like trying to hear Him on a windy day. If I’m in conversation with other people, I’m listening to them and not my Creator. But if I am all alone, without distractions and without urgent demands on my time and attention, then I can hear Him.
