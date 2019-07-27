If you have been to the theater lately or caught any commercials, you will see that Disney is remaking all their classic movies into live action movies. Some critics of Disney have said this is simply a cash grab by the company because many of these movies were fine when they were first aired. From my experience, I have had a mixed bag with these Disney remakes, I hated Dumbo and thought Aladdin was pretty descent. After reflecting on each of my movie experiences in regards to these remakes, the thing I come back to time after time is, does the remakes put their own spin on the classic title or do they not. For me watching a shot for shot remake of a movie is pretty boring, if nothing changes. This is why I liked Aladdin because Will Smith made the iconic genie character his own and didn’t try doing an impression of Robin Williams’ performance. I disliked Dumbo not because it meandered too far from the original storyline but the characters as well as the plot were dry and uninspired. The latest remake to hit theaters this summer is The Lion King, which tells the story of a young lion prince that flees his kingdom due to his father being murdered. Only in his self-imposed exile does he begin to learn the true meaning behind responsibility and bravery.
This one was pretty painful. Now don’t get me wrong, the animation is ground breaking but believe it or not, this actually distracted from my experience and caused me not to get as invested with the characters. The reason for this was because unlike the original animated movie where the animals emoted, in this movie the realistic animal facial features lacked a lot of expression. If you didn’t hear the dialogue or the overall music you wouldn’t have a clue what emotion the creature was displaying. I think this is the kiss of death for films with non-human actors. If you have to guess the emotional state, then even the best plot and actors will not shine, as they should.
Unlike Aladdin, the group of voice actors in the Lion King seemed to be simply trying to copy the performance from the original movie and in my opinion they didn’t pull it off. Even James Earl Jones who reprised his role as King Mufasa seems like a totally different actor. I just didn’t feel a lot of energy from the voice actors. John Oliver in particular, who I generally like as a comedian and a voice actor, performance sounded like fingers against a chalkboard for me.
As much as I liked original the Lion King, this movie had me looking at my phone about every fifteen minutes to see how much longer I had to endure its mediocrity.
Overall I give this movie a C- (A Below Average Movie). This Disney remake fell flat for me. It was not as bad as Dumbo but it has as much heart as a flat tire. The animation is amazing but interestingly enough, I think it actually detracts from the movie because the realism really makes it hard to see the emotions playing across the animals’ faces. I like Disney’s remake of Aladdin because it actually added to the movie and gave us unique looks at different characters. The Lion King is basically a shot for shot remake and what it does change are things that I think are questionable like shortening the “Be Prepared” song. In my opinion the first one is the best. Go buy that one and show it to your kids or grandkids, not this remake which is a poor shell of the original.
Lion King is rated PG for sequences of violence and peril, and some thematic elements. It was directed by John Favreau, while the writing is credited to Jeff Nathanson for the screenplay and Brenda Chapman for the story. This film stars Donald Glover, Beyonce, and Seth Rogen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.