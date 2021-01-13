The variety of things you can find on YouTube is astounding!! Subjects from pyramids to videos of car crashes. This channel on my TV keeps me thinking that every night after work I can choose subjects I otherwise would not see on regular TV. Take for instance the independent reporting on the exodus of people leaving NYC or LA, wow thanks to well-meaning governors and so-called COVID crisis these cities are being abandoned at alarming rate. Tents of homeless line the sidewalks of LA and business are boarded up everywhere in central LA! The governor Mr. Newsom enjoys a 3 million dollar mansion paid for by China? Can this be true? Well if this is the case and also watching Chinese military personal give his speech that China will takeover this country by or before 2027 is powerful food for thought! Seems then this country has a lot of traitors! And for media to cover up the Bidens deals with China and Chinese spy woman living with member of house rep named Salwell, who is on intelligence committee, do we have a plot here? If 2020 was wild, I wonder what’s next? And how can one protest when people do not value freedom no more? It was the U.S who gave UN years ago money to help China curb it’s population growth(under Mao Tse Tung) now it’s payback time for destruction we help cause? I hope I live long enough to tell my ancestors(patriots) in heaven what happened to our beloved USA in early part of 21st century.
Steve Gullixson
Baldwin
(0) comments
