Shame on all Republican politicians who stall or refuse to enact significant gun control regulations in our besieged country.
They recently shut down the Democrats’ proposals to restrict gun purchases by expanding background checks and raising the minimum age for purchasing AR-15 assault-style rifles from 18 to 21. Two-thirds of Americans favor a ban on assault rifles and yet …. nothing happens. Madness! How can the Republican party, so stridently against abortion to protect the life of the unborn (never mind any consequences of the pregnancy or on the mother’s life) ignore a generation of children being violently slaughtered? Are the Republicans not complicit in deaths that may have been prevented had not they and NRA money consistently opposed stricter gun laws? We are all complicit if we continue to support those who cowardly toe the party line and vote against stronger gun controls, i.e., Ron Johnson, Tom Tiffany, and Shannon Zimmerman. Vote them out.
