I am grateful this week for a couple of Wisconsin traditions. One is hunting. Around me I see groups of families and friends dressed in blaze orange gathered to talk after spending the morning in deer stands studded around the countryside.
These individuals do us all a favor by harvesting in a safe, legal, and humane way our large deer herd, thus preventing diseases and starvation caused by overcrowding—and keeping at least some of us from car-deer collisions.
I’m grateful also for the Wisconsin tradition of fairness. We value giving each other a chance. We expect our leaders, and representatives to be evenhanded in applying rules, laws and legislation. And we expect fairness in our voting-district maps.
The 2011 maps were not fairly drawn. We’ve been using them for 10 years and the result is politicians who care more about party than constituents. They don’t show up for candidate forums, and they ignore the overwhelming support Wisconsinites have shown for a nonpartisan way of drawing the maps.
Now the even-worse 2021 maps are in the hands of the Wisconsin Supreme Court and we can only hope they uphold the will of the people, our traditional values, our earnest desire for actual representative democracy: fairness. It’s a bright light in our state’s values, like blaze orange in the late-autumn woods. Please ask your representatives to pass the legislation (AB 389 and SB 395) that will require a nonpartisan method of drawing the district maps.
