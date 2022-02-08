Wisconsin—
How do I love thee? Let me count the ways--
(Which I can because of my public school days)
I love thee for thy rivers, lakes, and streams,
Thy cows, producing milks and creams,
Thy forests filled with bears, owls, and deer,
Thy pubs that serve such tasty beer.
Thy big-hearted people, at work and at play
Helping each other every darn day.
Wisconsin, I love thee with the depth
And breadth and height my soul can reach,
From Kenosha to Superior’s beach.
Let us our love in actions coat--
On Tuesday next, get out and vote.
(written by Maureen Ash of River Falls)
