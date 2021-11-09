There has been times in this country when it was in worse peril, but has there been a time in which we could take so little pride in the policies of our government as they are unfolding in Washington and people have so little confidence in them?
Is this an appropriate time to ask, “Where is our democracy and freedom of choice?”
Is the proper role only to go along with what this president decides? To accept as binding on all of us his definitions of what interest of ours is at stake? To receive without debate his extensions of policy and mandates?
Something is now terribly askew in the conduct in which such a state of affairs exists.
American citizens need the courage to challenge his judgment and deplore his actions. His naked aggression and arrogant behavior escalate the language of his hostility.
Who’s being tested? The American people.
Too much turns on one man’s introspective – a man who seems incapable of seeking wise counsel even inside his own administration. Prominent members of that administration have serious misgivings about his policies.
Doubts that are both moral and pragmatic. There are concerned members of his own party who think the president is embarked on a policy that is dangerously wrong.
American citizens need to resist the seductive call to rally around a president when he is wrong.
