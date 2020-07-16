What is truth? The roman overseer of Israel asked Jesus before condemning Him despite his wife’s warning “to have nothing to do with this man”(Jesus).
So again, in our day and age, “What is truth?” Is it the election or Covid-19? When my wife’s brother (who is a nurse) in Costa Rica was told to lie and say the patient died of covid-19 when it was something else? So many wear the masks here and in many other places too but when I made 7 trips to China from 2003 to 2007, the masks were being worn already! Why? Gross industrial pollution!!! Two-Headed fish, Purple Rivers, People stumbling along (cannot breathe), my lungs also took weeks to clear after I left. So, we have a president now who knows that a socialist government cannot sustain economy without free enterprise; Truth: without God interrupting our lives we are all miserable sinners, Romans 3:23.
So, what’s next? So, in the midst of so many trying to “find” their place in this world, why not ask yourself “this Jesus really can help me”? Well after you ask Jesus if He is the truth, He (Jesus said) you will find me when you seek me, Matthew7:7 After your heart and spirit have received the Lord Jesus this verse will give you stability in these crazy times” For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels, nor things present, nor things to come, shall be able to separate me (us) from the love of God, which is Christ Jesus our Lord” Romans8:38 39.
I am pushing 68 and followed the Lord Jesus since August 1978. It’s been a wild and fun life and June 6, a man from Chetek ran me off the road near Colfax. Putting a motorcycle down in the shoulder at 55 mph is very hurtful but thanks be to God I am back working again. I still have pains but guess, it was not my time to go home (heaven), I wonder what else God has planned for me? Yes, it’s dangerous to leave your hobbit hole but with God it’s exciting!!!!!!
Steve Gullixson
Baldwin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.