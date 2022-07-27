Our Constitution begins with “We the People.,” not “I the person.” It says, “promote the general welfare,” not the individual welfare. Sadly, far right voters seem unwilling to address their responsibilities, and rant instead about their rights - guns, vaccines, free speech, small government, “freedom.” Conversely, other folks aren’t allowed free speech, to make their own health care decisions, practice their religion/spirituality, or to have fair and honest representation by the State due to partisan gerrymandering.
So what does this mean in terms of what we moderate, and progressives should do? We should look for common ground on reproductive rights, immigration, cost of prescription drugs, and a host of other issues where compromise should and can be there. We need to listen more, and rant less.
