Dear Editor,
What does 1.6 million dollars of outside money buy in western Wisconsin? An election of leaders who are doing absolutely nothing during a historic global pandemic.
Remember two years ago when electing Democratic Governor Evers put the WI GOP in such a panic that they quickly converged on Madison and stayed up all night shoring up their power? Apparently a global pandemic doesn’t render an urgency enough to bring them to work for a solid eight months. And now that we are in the throes of disease, so much so that everyone knows someone who has been directly affected and most know someone who has died, still not even a peep from the WI GOP. They let their supporters and the WMC fight against our Health Department while they stay silent.
It’s great to know what 1.6 million dollars of outside money is getting us and what we can expect for the next 2-4 years. The Wisconsin GOP is becoming remarkably well-known as the “Do Nothing” leaders of the 21st century – and we just re-elected them all.
Danielle Johnson, New Richmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.