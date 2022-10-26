After reading Franklin Graham’s article, “We Can Still Turn Back” in the October 2022 issue of Decision Magazine, I felt the need to share some of his thoughts as well as my own.  Graham begins by reminding us all why we need to go to the polls on November 8 and vote; I concur; the issues we have in front of us are critical for our generation as well as future generations.  Over the past several years the public has been inundated with politician comments, bantering, and mudslinging over issues such as LGBTQ. gender identification, women’s health rights, and racial inequities.   

“Children are the battlegrounds of cultural change,” says Graham who continues with, “Textbooks that talk about altering gender identities for children as early as first and second grade are out there spreading the perverted agenda of the LBGTQ lobby.” I believe children that young are nowhere near emotionally or intellectually ready to receive such information, let alone understand what is being proffered or make such life altering decisions. 

