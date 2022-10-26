After reading Franklin Graham’s article, “We Can Still Turn Back” in the October 2022 issue of Decision Magazine, I felt the need to share some of his thoughts as well as my own. Graham begins by reminding us all why we need to go to the polls on November 8 and vote; I concur; the issues we have in front of us are critical for our generation as well as future generations. Over the past several years the public has been inundated with politician comments, bantering, and mudslinging over issues such as LGBTQ. gender identification, women’s health rights, and racial inequities.
“Children are the battlegrounds of cultural change,” says Graham who continues with, “Textbooks that talk about altering gender identities for children as early as first and second grade are out there spreading the perverted agenda of the LBGTQ lobby.” I believe children that young are nowhere near emotionally or intellectually ready to receive such information, let alone understand what is being proffered or make such life altering decisions.
And the fallout after the Supreme Court’s stand on Roe v. Wade which placed decisions for women’s health at the state level, our country’s federal government is unbelievable! After more than 63 million children have been aborted, our President and Speaker of the House continue to fight ferociously in their attempt to again enshrine Roe. v Wade into the law of the land.
Graham also talks of the growing lawlessness and violence that has swept over our land. He states, “What happens to a nation that continues in its wicked ways with no repentance? The Bible is clear that we reap what we sow…” Further, he says, “While we focus on what pronouns to use, and what gender we are, nations like China, Russia and Iran are flexing their military and political power around the globe. There is talk of a new world order, and if America wants to once again be a shining city set upon a hill for the world to see, then we’d better get our own house in order.”
Let us seek God in prayer on behalf of our country. May He in His goodness and mercy help us turn our country back to honoring Him.
See the October 2022 issue of Decision Magazine for Franklin Graham’s complete article.
