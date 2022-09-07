This is a paid political letter
Voters in the 29th Assembly District have an opportunity to send an outstanding person to represent them in Madison. Danielle Johnson, local business owner, will work for common-sense solutions to issues facing Western Wisconsin. Saying that she “is done waiting for change,” Danielle is ready to support popular legislative ideas that the current representative, Clint Moses, either opposes or has completely ignored.
Her opponent voted for additional changes to the boundaries of an already gerrymandered district. Danielle supports the creation of non-partisan legislative maps and will work to ensure elections are free and fair in the future. Otherwise, the days of voters choosing their legislators, rather than legislators choosing their voters, may be over.
Clint Moses refused to even consider using the state’s budget surplus to provide a $150 tax refund for Wisconsin residents. The surplus also could have contributed significant aid to public education; Danielle strongly supports helping Wisconsin residents and improving our schools. Danielle favors sensible gun reforms while also protecting the rights of law-abiding gun owners. She joins roughly 80% of Americans who support universal background checks and red flag laws. Clint Moses, once again, couldn’t be bothered to even discuss this issue.
Along with many Wisconsin voters, Danielle believes it is a person’s right to make their own reproductive health care decisions. The Dobbs decision stripped that right from people. Wisconsin is now governed by an 1849 law that effectively bans all abortions for any reason. When presented with an opportunity to revisit and revise a law made by men 173 years ago, Danielle’s opponent once again said “No.”
Wisconsin’s 29th Assembly voters have a choice. They can return a candidate who collects a full legislative salary for doing nothing while voting to prevent critical issues from being discussed. Or they can be represented by a candidate who will work for change. They can send Danielle Johnson, an intelligent and energetic representative, to Madison to work on behalf of all residents of the 29th District.
