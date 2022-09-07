This is a paid political letter 

Voters in the 29th Assembly District have an opportunity to send an outstanding person to represent them in Madison. Danielle Johnson, local business owner, will work for common-sense solutions to issues facing Western Wisconsin. Saying that she “is done waiting for change,” Danielle is ready to support popular legislative ideas that the current representative, Clint Moses, either opposes or has completely ignored.

