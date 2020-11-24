A vote in favor of freedom occurred in St. Croix County on November 17; voting down a draconian health ordinance the majority of people didn’t want and thanks to all on the County board who allowed voices for and against to be heard. However, I ask those who opposed the ordinance to keep up the passion for their community by serving those who have co-morbidity factors any way they can; maybe getting items from the stores and find local small businesses to patronize. For those who are fearful during this time, please reach out to your local churches to first find the Hope surpassing all understanding and help, as they have a Christian duty to serve. God Bless the people of our County.
Jason Avery, Baldwin WI
