After 50 years of great joy living on Little Trade lake, with 20 years as residents, we have moved South.
Yes, very bitter sweet. We planned our move over two years ago, having recently sold our lake home and are renting at our current place. We have built great relationships with about 85-percent of good neighbors and we will treasure these neighbors as our families. Our hope is we left you better off than before we arrived.
To those whose feathers we ruffled, that 15-percent of you, who deceived or were untruthful, we brought it out to others to get your behavior to change. Taking advantage of others is not acceptable.
The “local adverse possession” the next story (attempting to steal a neighbors’ property) is the cancer among neighbors.
Yes, we have many stories to tell. Thanks for sharing time and space in that segment of our journey in life. Time to explore more people and places in the next step in the journey of life. We belong to a clan that believes in no need to say goodbye, just until we see each other later.
